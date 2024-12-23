Left Menu

Indian Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90, leaving a significant void in Indian cinema. Known for pioneering the 'parallel cinema' movement, his death is mourned by industry leaders and political figures. Benegal's work continues to inspire and shape Indian storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry and political leaders mourned the loss of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who died at the age of 90. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian cinema, yet his contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes, highlighting Benegal's profound impact on the art of storytelling. Benegal, known for classics like 'Ankur' and 'Manthan', had revolutionized Indian cinema by exploring social issues with depth and sensitivity.

Industry figures, such as filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actors Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Kumar, expressed their condolences, praising Benegal as a visionary who redefined cinema by nurturing talents like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. His legacy remains a cultural treasure, shaping the future of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

