Kota Mahotsav: Celebrating Hadoti's Culture and Promising Future

The Kota Mahotsav, a three-day cultural festival of the Hadoti region, was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event highlighted Kota's potential as an agro-industry hub and the Chambal riverfront’s future as a wedding destination. Various dignitaries attended, emphasizing the region’s rich cultural and economic prospects.

On Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Kota Mahotsav, a three-day cultural festival highlighting the Hadoti region's unique heritage, at the Khade Ganesh temple.

Birla, the Lok Sabha MP from Kota-Bundi, suggested that Bundi will emerge as a significant agro-industry hub, leveraging abundant local resources. Additionally, he urged Kota to pursue similar development avenues.

Birla underscored the Chambal riverfront's potential as a sought-after wedding and event destination while stressing the area's distinctive attractions like the Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Reserves. His address framed the festival as a gateway to both the region's storied past and its evolving global identity. Dignitaries in attendance included Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar and other local officials.

