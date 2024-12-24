Left Menu

Artistic Freedom Stifled: Taslima Nasrin's Play 'Lajja' Canceled in West Bengal

Exiled writer Taslima Nasrin claims the West Bengal government stifled artistic expression by canceling her play 'Lajja' at two theatre festivals. Police allegedly pressured organizers, fearing communal riots. The BJP accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hypocrisy, aligning her actions with fundamentalists.

Updated: 24-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 08:46 IST
In a striking denunciation, exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin accused the West Bengal government of suppressing free artistic expression by canceling her play 'Lajja' at two major theatre festivals. She claimed intervention by the police led to the removal of her adaptation, igniting a political controversy.

The play, 'Lajja', allegedly faced resistance from organizers at Gobardanga Natyoutsav and Pandua Natyoutsav due to pressure from law enforcement. Authorities were concerned about potential communal tensions the play might incite, according to Nasrin. However, the work has been successfully staged multiple times in Delhi before captivated audiences.

The controversy drew sharp responses from political circles, with the BJP backing Nasrin's allegations. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for silencing dissenting voices and accused her of ignoring attacks on religious sites. Meanwhile, state police remain noncommittal about their involvement in canceling the play.

