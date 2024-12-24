Kamal Haasan Honors Shyam Benegal: The Humane Storyteller
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan pays tribute to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as a humane storyteller who presented real India on screen. Benegal passed away, leaving a significant impact on Indian cinema by tackling deep social issues. Haasan shares his condolences to Benegal's family and admirers.
Renowned actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday paid homage to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as an exceptional storyteller who gave life to the real India through film.
Taking to the social media platform 'X,' Haasan expressed his sorrow over the passing of Benegal, whom he considered a mentor. 'India has lost the most humane storyteller of our time, and I've lost a guru,' said Haasan. He praised Benegal for his ability to make audiences love ordinary people and deal with critical social topics.
Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital. Haasan extended his heartfelt condolences to Benegal's family, friends, and all who admired his artistic contributions.
