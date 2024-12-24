Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Honors Shyam Benegal: The Humane Storyteller

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan pays tribute to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as a humane storyteller who presented real India on screen. Benegal passed away, leaving a significant impact on Indian cinema by tackling deep social issues. Haasan shares his condolences to Benegal's family and admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:12 IST
Kamal Haasan Honors Shyam Benegal: The Humane Storyteller
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday paid homage to the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, describing him as an exceptional storyteller who gave life to the real India through film.

Taking to the social media platform 'X,' Haasan expressed his sorrow over the passing of Benegal, whom he considered a mentor. 'India has lost the most humane storyteller of our time, and I've lost a guru,' said Haasan. He praised Benegal for his ability to make audiences love ordinary people and deal with critical social topics.

Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital. Haasan extended his heartfelt condolences to Benegal's family, friends, and all who admired his artistic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024