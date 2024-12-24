Left Menu

Allu Arjun Faces Police Investigation Over Stampede Tragedy

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was questioned by police regarding a fatal stampede at a Hyderabad theatre during a screening of 'Pushpa-2'. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and hospitalization of her son. Arjun is cooperating with the investigation and has been granted interim bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:31 IST
Allu Arjun Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally police on Tuesday for questioning regarding the tragedy that unfurled during the screening of his film 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The stampede claimed the life of a woman and resulted in her son being hospitalized.

Authorities summoned Arjun, who assured full cooperation during the investigation. Security was heightened at his residence as crowds gathered when he left for the police station. The notice was issued a day after a video by Police Commissioner C V Anand depicted the chaotic sequence of events.

A case has been filed against Arjun, along with his security detail and the theatre management, under numerous sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to the actor, allowing his release on December 14, following his arrest the previous day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

