Allu Arjun Faces Police Investigation Over Stampede Tragedy

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally police on Tuesday for questioning regarding the tragedy that unfurled during the screening of his film 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The stampede claimed the life of a woman and resulted in her son being hospitalized.

Authorities summoned Arjun, who assured full cooperation during the investigation. Security was heightened at his residence as crowds gathered when he left for the police station. The notice was issued a day after a video by Police Commissioner C V Anand depicted the chaotic sequence of events.

A case has been filed against Arjun, along with his security detail and the theatre management, under numerous sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to the actor, allowing his release on December 14, following his arrest the previous day.

