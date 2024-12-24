Sangeet Manapman: Reviving Marathi Classical Art Through Cinema

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the trailer for 'Sangeet Manapman,' a Marathi film inspired by a celebrated play of the same name. The unveiling took place amid cabinet portfolio allocations following a decisive electoral triumph by the BJP-led coalition.

The iconic play, known for its themes of honor and dishonor, resonates with the current political climate, as remarked by Fadnavis during the launch. He acknowledged the film's potential to breathe new life into classical Marathi art and music, emphasizing the need to introduce traditional culture in modern formats to the younger demographic.

Actor Subodh Bhave, who stars in and directs the film, was praised for his versatility in playing diverse roles. With a cast that features notable artists like Nivedita Saraf and Vaidehi Parashurami, 'Sangeet Manapman' pledges to uphold the cultural legacy of Marathi music and theatre. Fadnavis pledged government support for the promotion and platforming of Marathi art and its practitioners.

