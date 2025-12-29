Durga Angan: A Symbol of Cultural Heritage Unveiled in West Bengal

In a significant cultural development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for 'Durga Angan', a complex devoted to Goddess Durga, symbolizing UNESCO's recent recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The project is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

The large-scale project, budgeted at Rs 261.99 crore and located near Eco Park in New Town, spans 17.28 acres. It features a central courtyard with seating for 1,000 devotees, and can accommodate up to 100,000 visitors daily. This cultural hub will also provide employment opportunities with shops and spaces for artisans.

Designed to 'confluence of culture and spirituality', the complex boasts 108 deity idols and 64 lion statues, with separate pavilions for Lakshmi and Saraswati. Explaining the grandeur, Banerjee highlighted the project's connectivity, its grand scale, and its architectural reliance on natural light, promising a sanctuary of cultural reverence.