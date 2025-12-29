Left Menu

Durga Angan: A Symbol of Cultural Heritage Unveiled in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the foundation of 'Durga Angan', a significant cultural complex celebrating Goddess Durga, recognizing UNESCO's acknowledgment of Durga Puja as a cultural heritage. The Rs 261.99 crore project spans nearly 18 acres and aims to blend culture with spirituality, creating employment and highlighting art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:28 IST
Durga Angan: A Symbol of Cultural Heritage Unveiled in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for 'Durga Angan', a complex devoted to Goddess Durga, symbolizing UNESCO's recent recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The project is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

The large-scale project, budgeted at Rs 261.99 crore and located near Eco Park in New Town, spans 17.28 acres. It features a central courtyard with seating for 1,000 devotees, and can accommodate up to 100,000 visitors daily. This cultural hub will also provide employment opportunities with shops and spaces for artisans.

Designed to 'confluence of culture and spirituality', the complex boasts 108 deity idols and 64 lion statues, with separate pavilions for Lakshmi and Saraswati. Explaining the grandeur, Banerjee highlighted the project's connectivity, its grand scale, and its architectural reliance on natural light, promising a sanctuary of cultural reverence.

TRENDING

1
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors

 India
2
National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

National Outcry: Call for Justice in Racial Attack Tragedy

 India
3
Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle was reversing, says official.

Mumbai: 5 to 6 persons injured after being hit by BEST bus while the vehicle...

 India
4
Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discrimination

Minister Rijiju Condemns Racial Attack, Calls for United Fight Against Discr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025