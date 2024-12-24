Cameras Roll for 'Border 2': A Star-Studded Sequel Announced
Production has commenced on 'Border 2', the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war film. Sunny Deol returns under director Anurag Singh, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film releases on January 23, 2026, promising action and drama.
Production for 'Border 2', the highly anticipated sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic 'Border', is now underway, the filmmakers confirmed on Tuesday.
Veteran actor Sunny Deol reprises his role under the direction of Anurag Singh, accompanied by stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.
The sequel, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is slated for a January 23, 2026 release and promises to capture audiences with its blend of intense action, gripping drama, and emotional storytelling, set against the backdrop of patriotism and courage.
