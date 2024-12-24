Left Menu

Cameras Roll for 'Border 2': A Star-Studded Sequel Announced

Production has commenced on 'Border 2', the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war film. Sunny Deol returns under director Anurag Singh, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film releases on January 23, 2026, promising action and drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:51 IST
Cameras Roll for 'Border 2': A Star-Studded Sequel Announced
  • Country:
  • India

Production for 'Border 2', the highly anticipated sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic 'Border', is now underway, the filmmakers confirmed on Tuesday.

Veteran actor Sunny Deol reprises his role under the direction of Anurag Singh, accompanied by stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

The sequel, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is slated for a January 23, 2026 release and promises to capture audiences with its blend of intense action, gripping drama, and emotional storytelling, set against the backdrop of patriotism and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024