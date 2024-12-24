President Murmu's Christmas Message: Embracing Love, Trust, and Forgiveness
President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens on Christmas Eve, emphasizing the importance of trust, forgiveness, and Jesus Christ's teachings. She encouraged everyone to embrace love and harmony, hoping these forces will unite people worldwide. Her message expressed goodwill towards all, especially Christians.
On the eve of Christmas, President Droupadi Murmu shared a heartfelt holiday message. She emphasized the significance of trust and forgiveness, hoping these values strengthen globally, fostering closer connections among people.
President Murmu highlighted Jesus Christ's teachings, underscoring love and harmony. She urged citizens to incorporate these principles in their lives, promoting brotherhood and universal welfare.
The President expressed her warmest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, particularly the Christian community, as stated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
