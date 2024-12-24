President Murmu's Christmas Message: Embracing Love, Trust, and Forgiveness

On the eve of Christmas, President Droupadi Murmu shared a heartfelt holiday message. She emphasized the significance of trust and forgiveness, hoping these values strengthen globally, fostering closer connections among people.

President Murmu highlighted Jesus Christ's teachings, underscoring love and harmony. She urged citizens to incorporate these principles in their lives, promoting brotherhood and universal welfare.

The President expressed her warmest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, particularly the Christian community, as stated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)