Nani Returns in Thrilling 'Hit: The Third Case'

Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025, 'Hit: The Third Case' promises to be another gripping installment in the popular crime thriller series.

The film, starring Telugu cinema icon Nani, unfolds amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, as revealed in a new still shared by the actor on his official X page.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie follows the 2022 release 'HIT: The Second Case' and features renowned actress Srinidhi Shetty alongside Nani, marking a compelling continuation of the franchise produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

