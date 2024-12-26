Christmas Gift: Red Pandas Bring Joy to Darjeeling Zoo

Darjeeling Zoo welcomed two red pandas from Rotterdam on Christmas, marking the first such addition in ten years. Saurabh Chaudhury of the West Bengal Zoo Authority confirmed the arrival and emphasized the importance of these pandas in enhancing genetic diversity within the zoo's populations.

The pandas, both two-and-a-half years old, completed a 27-hour journey, including a stop in Doha. Upon arrival at Kolkata airport, they were examined by veterinarians before being transported to Darjeeling Zoo's Topkeydara Breeding Centre. They will be kept in quarantine for a month before integration.

This addition marks a significant success for Darjeeling Zoo, which prides itself on its thriving red panda breeding program. The zoo currently houses 19 red pandas and plans to further develop its conservation strategies, leveraging its ideal climate for species hailing from snowy regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)