Pismo Appoints Vishal Dalal as Global CEO Amidst Leadership Reshuffle

Pismo has unveiled significant leadership changes focused on bolstering customer-centric growth and expanding its international presence.

Vishal Dalal has been promoted from his role as CEO for North America, Europe, and Asia to serve as the global CEO of Pismo. Boasting over 25 years in banking and card systems expertise, Dalal's international experience, including roles at McKinsey, Citibank, and Barclays, prepares him to lead Pismo into a new era. He takes over from co-founder Ricardo Josua, who will transition to an advisory role following Pismo's acquisition by Visa.

Rodrigo Melato, a Pismo member since June 2022 and former VP of Sales, steps into a global role as Chief Commercial Officer, aiding in go-to-market strategies and customer-focused operations. Meanwhile, Pismo's three other co-founders continue in their respective leadership posts, ensuring the company remains a global frontrunner in next-gen banking and payment solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)