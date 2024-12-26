Left Menu

Celebrating Tomorrow's Leaders: Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children for exceptional achievements in various fields. The awards highlighted talents in categories like art, sports, innovation, and bravery, underscoring the importance of nurturing children's potential. Key stories included disability advocacy, bravery, and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 outstanding children, acknowledging their remarkable achievements across various fields, including art, culture, sports, and innovation. These awards celebrate extraordinary contributions in seven categories, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talents to reach their full potential.

The honourees, comprising seven boys and ten girls from 14 states and Union territories, received a medal, certificate, and citation booklet. Notable awardees included Keya Hatkar, a disability advocate recognized for her work in art and culture, and 12-year-old Ayaan Sajad, honoured for his impact on Kashmiri music.

Other awardees demonstrated exceptional bravery, with 9-year-old Saurav Kumar saving three girls from drowning. In innovation, 15-year-old Sindhoora Raja developed self-stabilizing devices for Parkinson's patients. The event highlighted how nurturing young talents and their accomplishments pave the way for India's future development and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

