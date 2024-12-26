Twisted Rom-Coms: Stephanie Hsu's Modern Love Story in 'Laid'

Hollywood star Stephanie Hsu, renowned for her role in the Oscar-winning 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', has taken on a fresh project that merges comedy with a contemporary twist. The series, 'Laid', features Hsu as Ruby Yao, a Seattle-based party planner who embarks on a peculiar quest to uncover why her past romantic partners are dying in a particular sequence.

Hsu, excited about this adaptation of an Australian show, expressed her enthusiasm for comedy, stating, "It's so fun to be on a set and be silly and make each other laugh." She highlights the series as a relevant love story for today's audience, offering a fresh perspective on modern romance.

The project, developed by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, also stars Zosia Mamet as Ruby's best friend. According to Mamet, the character development throughout the season provided a compelling narrative. 'Laid', produced by Universal Television, is currently available for streaming on JioCinema Premium in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)