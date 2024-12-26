Left Menu

Katra Shutdown: Protests Mount Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

The Katra region is witnessing a 72-hour shutdown against a proposed ropeway project for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Led by the Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, the protest claims the project threatens local livelihoods. A hunger strike is underway, demanding the release of detained protesters and halting the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, remains shut for the second day in protest against a proposed ropeway project. Demonstrators, led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, are on a hunger strike demanding the release of detained protesters.

The samiti has orchestrated a 72-hour shutdown, asserting that the ropeway project endangers the livelihood of Katra's residents. Despite its intent to aid senior citizens and children visiting the shrine, local business operators argue it will devastate their economy.

Life in Katra is at a standstill, with all shops and transport services closed. Authorities have provided for incoming pilgrims, but their journey is fraught with inconvenience due to the bandh, sparking frustration among visitors urging the protesters to reconsider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

