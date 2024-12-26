Katra Shutdown: Protests Mount Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, remains shut for the second day in protest against a proposed ropeway project. Demonstrators, led by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, are on a hunger strike demanding the release of detained protesters.

The samiti has orchestrated a 72-hour shutdown, asserting that the ropeway project endangers the livelihood of Katra's residents. Despite its intent to aid senior citizens and children visiting the shrine, local business operators argue it will devastate their economy.

Life in Katra is at a standstill, with all shops and transport services closed. Authorities have provided for incoming pilgrims, but their journey is fraught with inconvenience due to the bandh, sparking frustration among visitors urging the protesters to reconsider.

