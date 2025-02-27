Left Menu

Chevron's Venezuelan Oil Operations Shutdown Amid US Political Shift

The US government has revoked a permit allowing Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil, ending a crucial financial channel for Venezuela. The permit's cancellation comes after accusations that Venezuela's government failed to meet democratic standards in elections. Chevron's long-standing operations in Venezuela are now in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 27-02-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 04:16 IST
Chevron's Venezuelan Oil Operations Shutdown Amid US Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The United States government has terminated a permit that allowed Chevron Corp. to pump and export oil from Venezuela, a move that effectively ends a critical financial channel for the South American country. The decision, announced by President Donald Trump, comes amid allegations that the Venezuelan government did not meet democratic standards in last year's presidential election.

President Trump's announcement marked a reversal of concessions previously granted by President Joe Biden to Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro. The permit, a general license exempting Chevron from certain economic sanctions, enabled the company to engage in oil transactions with Venezuela despite widespread international restrictions.

The revocation of the permit could spell trouble for Chevron's operations, which are carried out in partnership with Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. As the US government considers this policy shift, the impact on Venezuela's already struggling economy and the millions of Venezuelans displaced by economic hardship remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025