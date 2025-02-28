Left Menu

Democratic Leaders Criticize GOP's 'DOGE' Proposal, Risking Government Shutdown

Top Democratic appropriators warned that Republican lawmakers are risking a government shutdown by pushing for 'DOGE' funding cuts in the appropriations bill. They claim this proposal, influenced by Trump and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, abandons bipartisan negotiations and endangers government funding stability before the March 14 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:19 IST
Democratic Leaders Criticize GOP's 'DOGE' Proposal, Risking Government Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sharp rebuke, top Democratic appropriators have accused Republicans of undermining bipartisan government funding talks. The issue at hand is the GOP's insistence on embedding 'DOGE' funding cuts— a move that Democrats argue heightens the risk of a government shutdown.

Senator Patty Murray and Representative Rosa DeLauro, leading members of the appropriations committees, voiced their concerns about the potential impact of these cuts. They highlight that the proposed funding cuts, championed during President Donald Trump's term alongside Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, are a sticking point.

With lawmakers facing a critical deadline of March 14 to approve government funding, the Democrats have expressed disappointment in the Republicans' walkout from negotiations. The proposal to pass a full-year continuing resolution based on the contentious 'DOGE cuts' could potentially enable Trump with broader spending leeway, a scenario the Democrats are keen to avoid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025