Democratic Leaders Criticize GOP's 'DOGE' Proposal, Risking Government Shutdown

In a sharp rebuke, top Democratic appropriators have accused Republicans of undermining bipartisan government funding talks. The issue at hand is the GOP's insistence on embedding 'DOGE' funding cuts— a move that Democrats argue heightens the risk of a government shutdown.

Senator Patty Murray and Representative Rosa DeLauro, leading members of the appropriations committees, voiced their concerns about the potential impact of these cuts. They highlight that the proposed funding cuts, championed during President Donald Trump's term alongside Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, are a sticking point.

With lawmakers facing a critical deadline of March 14 to approve government funding, the Democrats have expressed disappointment in the Republicans' walkout from negotiations. The proposal to pass a full-year continuing resolution based on the contentious 'DOGE cuts' could potentially enable Trump with broader spending leeway, a scenario the Democrats are keen to avoid.

