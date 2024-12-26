Empowering Minds: Ms. Poonam Sharma Honored with Devi Award for Education Excellence

In an esteemed ceremony, Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson of Accurate Group of Institutions, received the prestigious Devi Award for Excellence in Education. This accolade, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, highlights her significant impact on education through her visionary leadership.

Ms. Sharma has set a benchmark in education by integrating modern, technology-driven methodologies with traditional learning at Accurate Group of Institutions. Her focus on holistic education and skill development aims to produce globally competent professionals. This recognition underscores her dedication to nurturing future leaders and transforming the educational landscape.

Expressing gratitude at the ceremony, Ms. Sharma stated the award reflects the collective efforts of her team and reaffirms their commitment to excellence and innovation in education. The event celebrated women trailblazers' achievements, spotlighting Ms. Sharma’s role in driving educational transformation and societal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)