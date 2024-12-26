Cinematic Delights: Iconic Films Head to OTT for Winter Binge-Watching

As the year draws to a close, cinephiles are in for a treat with the announcement of digital releases from the industry's big players. On Thursday, streaming giants Netflix and Prime Video revealed the online release dates for the much-anticipated films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again'.

Both films, which clashed at the box office earlier, are set to start their OTT journey on December 27. Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' enjoy staggering box office success. Devgn expressed his gratitude for the audience's support, highlighting his role's iconic status and excitement for global digital exposure through Prime Video.

Released on Diwali, both films shattered box office records with combined earnings of Rs 79 crore on their opening day. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, while 'Singham Again' includes star-studded appearances from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more, under the helm of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)