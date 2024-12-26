Left Menu

Tragic Loss of 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan': Popular Radio Jockey Simran Singh's Untimely Death

Simran Singh, a well-known radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was discovered dead in her rented home in Sector 47, reportedly due to suicide. With no suicide note found, friends reported her recent distress. Police are investigating the case further.

In a tragic turn of events, Simran Singh, a celebrated freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her rented house in Sector 47. The local police confirmed the news on Thursday, sparking a wave of shock among her vast online following.

With nearly seven lakh followers on Instagram, Simran, known affectionately as 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' by her fans, had recently posted her last social media update on December 13. Authorities discovered her body on Wednesday night, hanging in her room with the door locked from the inside, casting uncertainty and distress over her untimely demise.

The absence of a suicide note has left many questions unanswered, though reports suggest she had been troubled in recent weeks. The Sadar police have reported that a probe is underway to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. Her family has since been in mourning, with the body returned post postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

