Sacred Peyote: Spiritual Roots of the Native American Church

The Native American Church is a religious movement among Indigenous North Americans that considers the peyote cactus as sacred. Despite being a controlled substance, specific laws permit its use by recognized Native American tribes for religious purposes. The church's practices integrate elements of Christianity and traditional beliefs.

The Native American Church is a significant religious movement among Indigenous communities in North America, centering around the sacred peyote cactus. Despite being a controlled substance due to its psychoactive properties, laws since 1978 and 1994 permit its use by registered Native American tribes for spiritual and medicinal purposes.

Incorporated in response to peyote prohibition in 1918, the church serves over 50 tribes and 400,000 members. Its practices include a blend of traditional beliefs and Christianity, uniting diverse tribal customs under the spiritual use of peyote, considered a deity by many.

Over the decades, the church has faced numerous challenges, including state bans and cultural persecution. However, its persistence in practicing peyote ceremonies, which involve prayer, singing, and consumption of the cactus in ritual settings, underscores its vital cultural and spiritual role.

