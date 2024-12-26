Salman Khan Unveils Intriguing Look for Upcoming Film 'Sikandar'

In anticipation of Salman Khan's birthday, fans were thrilled when the creators of his forthcoming film 'Sikandar' revealed his first look from the project. The poster showcases Salman in a suit, wielding a spear, giving viewers a teaser of his rugged look, although his face is partially hidden.

Salman took to Instagram to share the poster, announcing that the film's teaser would be released on his birthday, December 27. 'Sikandar', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, promises a blend of action, drama, and emotion, and is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Previously, Salman had shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the 'Sikandar' set, which showed him in a light blue shirt, smiling at a screen, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss. In May 2024, it was confirmed via social media that Rashmika Mandanna would star opposite Salman Khan in the film. Her excitement mirrored this announcement, as she expressed her gratitude and anticipation for the project. Meanwhile, Salman is also gearing up for his role in 'Kick 2', slated for release in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)