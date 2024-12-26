Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: An Economic Luminary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid tribute to Singh, acknowledging his unique political and economic contributions. Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, and succumbed to age-related issues. His legacy in Indian politics remains influential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:01 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: An Economic Luminary
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his exceptional impact on Indian politics as an expert in economics.

Singh, celebrated as the architect behind India's economic transformation, passed away Thursday night at the age of 92.

'The news of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh's demise is profoundly saddening. His indelible mark on the Indian political landscape as an economics expert is enduring. We extend our prayers for strength to his family and supporters,' Shekhawat wrote, paying respects on social media platform X.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where Singh was admitted in the emergency ward, announced his death. A bulletin revealed that he faced age-related health issues and had experienced a sudden loss of consciousness on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024