Remembering Manmohan Singh: An Economic Luminary
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid tribute to Singh, acknowledging his unique political and economic contributions. Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, and succumbed to age-related issues. His legacy in Indian politics remains influential.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed his condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his exceptional impact on Indian politics as an expert in economics.
Singh, celebrated as the architect behind India's economic transformation, passed away Thursday night at the age of 92.
'The news of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh's demise is profoundly saddening. His indelible mark on the Indian political landscape as an economics expert is enduring. We extend our prayers for strength to his family and supporters,' Shekhawat wrote, paying respects on social media platform X.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where Singh was admitted in the emergency ward, announced his death. A bulletin revealed that he faced age-related health issues and had experienced a sudden loss of consciousness on December 26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
