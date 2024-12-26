Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh's Advocacy for Free Speech at JNU

In 2005, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was met with student protests at JNU. Despite the unrest, Singh advocated for leniency, emphasizing free speech. The incident became notable, especially following Singh's recent passing at 92. His actions continue to resonate amidst ongoing debates about campus expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:36 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh's Advocacy for Free Speech at JNU
  • Country:
  • India

In a memorable incident back in 2005, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, faced black flag protests during a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Despite the tumult, Singh intervened to ensure leniency towards protesting students, highlighting the importance of free speech and expression.

The protest, sparked by dissatisfaction with Singh's economic policies, led to a swift administrative response. However, Singh urged the then vice chancellor, B B Bhattacharya, to be lenient, emphasizing that protest is a democratic right. This act of advocacy stands out in the context of ongoing debates about freedom of expression at JNU.

The incident was recalled by various JNU figures, including a retired professor and former student leader Umar Khalid. Singh's principled stand in defense of student rights, particularly his referencing of Voltaire's ideals, is a pivotal moment that continues to be relevant in contemporary discourse on campus freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024