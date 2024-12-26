Remembering Manmohan Singh's Advocacy for Free Speech at JNU

In a memorable incident back in 2005, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92, faced black flag protests during a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Despite the tumult, Singh intervened to ensure leniency towards protesting students, highlighting the importance of free speech and expression.

The protest, sparked by dissatisfaction with Singh's economic policies, led to a swift administrative response. However, Singh urged the then vice chancellor, B B Bhattacharya, to be lenient, emphasizing that protest is a democratic right. This act of advocacy stands out in the context of ongoing debates about freedom of expression at JNU.

The incident was recalled by various JNU figures, including a retired professor and former student leader Umar Khalid. Singh's principled stand in defense of student rights, particularly his referencing of Voltaire's ideals, is a pivotal moment that continues to be relevant in contemporary discourse on campus freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)