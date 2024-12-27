This week, global narratives soared as 90-year-old Cheng Chen Chin-Mei from Taiwan captured hearts with her weightlifting prowess, showcasing health benefits and indomitable spirit. Across the seas, in Thailand, rare golden tigresses took social media by storm, drawing throngs of admirers eager to witness these majestic creatures perform.

Meanwhile, a 2022 expedition in Peru's Amazon unveiled 27 new species, with the 'amphibious mouse' grabbing headlines with its unique traits. Back in Europe, cultural heritage shone brightly as a rare 500-year-old wooden shoe surfaced in Alkmaar, Netherlands, underscoring historical traditions, while Florence's historic passageway over the Ponte Vecchio reopened to the delight of culture enthusiasts.

In the realm of entertainment, Sigourney Weaver made headlines in London with her spellbinding West End debut in 'The Tempest', and across the pond, Hollywood embraced diverse narratives, aiming to captivate broader audiences with productions like the biblical epic 'Mary'.

