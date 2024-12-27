Left Menu

Cricket World Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Miracle

The Indian cricket team wore black armbands during a Test match against Australia as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh, known for his role in India's economic reforms of 1991, died of age-related ailments in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-12-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 05:42 IST
The Indian cricket team paid a somber tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by wearing black armbands on the second day of their Test match against Australia. The gesture honored Singh, a pivotal figure in India's history, who died at the age of 92 in New Delhi.

Singh, who led India as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related health issues. His death marked the end of a significant era in Indian politics and economics.

Renowned for spearheading economic reforms in 1991, which helped avert a financial crisis and set India on a path of globalization and liberalization, Singh's impact on the country's economic landscape is widely celebrated. As Australia commenced day two at 311 for 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the match also served as a reminder of Singh's lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

