Manmohan Singh, the former prime minister of India, is fondly remembered as an architect of economic reforms and a stalwart of environmental conservation. During his tenure from 2004 to 2014, Singh introduced policies that had a lasting impact on India and the world.

One of Singh's landmark achievements was launching the National Action Plan on Climate Change, which laid the foundation for India's efforts against global warming. He also championed the Forest Rights Act to empower tribal communities with control over their ancestral lands.

Singh's legacy in the realm of environmental justice and sustainable development continued to flourish with the establishment of the National Green Tribunal. The Tribunal has played a crucial role in delivering swift judgments on pressing environmental issues, marking Singh's era as one of significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)