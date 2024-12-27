Left Menu

Tributes Pour In: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Film stars including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Sunny Deol paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after his demise. Remembered as an economic reform architect and statesman, Singh's contributions profoundly impacted India's growth. Tributes highlighted his wisdom, humility, and transformative leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:40 IST
Tributes Pour In: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The film industry mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with stars like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi memorializing him on social media. Known for his visionary economic policies, Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, leaving behind a legacy of impactful reforms.

As India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and finance minister in 1991, Singh's initiatives laid a foundational economic framework, praised internationally. Actor-politician Haasan reflected on Singh's profound influence on India's polity, marking the end of an era with his departure.

Chiranjeevi and others, including Deol and Anil Kapoor, expressed their condolences, emphasizing Singh's grace, humility, and intellectual contributions to India's development. His leadership and statesmanship earned him admiration across diverse sectors, impacting millions and reshaping Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024