Tributes Pour In: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy

The film industry mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with stars like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi memorializing him on social media. Known for his visionary economic policies, Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, leaving behind a legacy of impactful reforms.

As India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and finance minister in 1991, Singh's initiatives laid a foundational economic framework, praised internationally. Actor-politician Haasan reflected on Singh's profound influence on India's polity, marking the end of an era with his departure.

Chiranjeevi and others, including Deol and Anil Kapoor, expressed their condolences, emphasizing Singh's grace, humility, and intellectual contributions to India's development. His leadership and statesmanship earned him admiration across diverse sectors, impacting millions and reshaping Indian democracy.

