Tributes Pour In: Remembering Manmohan Singh's Legacy
Film stars including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Sunny Deol paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after his demise. Remembered as an economic reform architect and statesman, Singh's contributions profoundly impacted India's growth. Tributes highlighted his wisdom, humility, and transformative leadership, leaving an indelible mark on the nation.
- Country:
- India
The film industry mourned the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with stars like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi memorializing him on social media. Known for his visionary economic policies, Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, leaving behind a legacy of impactful reforms.
As India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and finance minister in 1991, Singh's initiatives laid a foundational economic framework, praised internationally. Actor-politician Haasan reflected on Singh's profound influence on India's polity, marking the end of an era with his departure.
Chiranjeevi and others, including Deol and Anil Kapoor, expressed their condolences, emphasizing Singh's grace, humility, and intellectual contributions to India's development. His leadership and statesmanship earned him admiration across diverse sectors, impacting millions and reshaping Indian democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trailblazing Leadership: Stacey Allaster's Impactful Legacy
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
Periyar's Legacy Revitalized: New Memorial and Library Inaugurated
Literary Legacy: Justice Dipak Mishra Sahitya Samman to Honor Odia Writers
Celebrating Alvin Ailey: A Dance Legacy at the Whitney