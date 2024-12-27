Unveiling History: The Secret of The Shiledars

Disney+ Hotstar is poised to captivate audiences with its new series, 'The Secret of The Shiledars', premiering on January 31. This groundbreaking show stars Rajeev Khandelwal and is championed by director Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his work on 'Munjya'.

'The Secret of The Shiledars' distinguishes itself as a unique treasure hunt series, delving into the story of military units from the Maratha Empire. Alongside Khandelwal, the show features the talents of Sai Tamhankar, Gaurav Amlani, and veteran Ashish Vidyarthi in significant roles.

Director Sarpotdar was inspired by his passion for adventure and historical narratives, describing the project as a challenge that pushed his artistic boundaries. The series, produced by Nitin Vaidya's Dashami Creations LLP, promises to intrigue viewers with its blend of history and storytelling.

