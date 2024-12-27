Tragic End to Italian Climbers' Gran Sasso Expedition

Tragic news struck Italy as the bodies of two Italian climbers were discovered on the Gran Sasso massif, five days after they vanished during a climbing excursion. Officials announced their discovery after a dedicated rescue team, aided by a helicopter, accessed the challenging site in the central Abruzzo region.

The area, notorious for its treacherous rocky and snowy landscape, posed significant hurdles to the climbers and rescuers alike. Strong winds and high avalanche risks obstructed search efforts, complicating what was already a daunting rescue mission.

According to Italian media, the mountaineers lost sight of each other when they slipped into a ravine, maintaining only auditory contact. Despite the dire situation, one managed to place an emergency call. Rescuers faced violent storms, spending two cold nights at 2,100 meters due to inclement conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)