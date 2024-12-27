Entertainment Highlights: 'Wicked', NBA Ratings Surge, Art-House Triumphs, and China's Squid Game Tricks
Recent entertainment news highlights include the 'Wicked' film director's efforts to bring beloved characters to life, a significant rise in NBA Christmas Day viewership, the international success of an Indian art-house film, and a Chinese twist on the popular series 'Squid Game' targeting vulnerable individuals.
The entertainment industry is buzzing with the latest developments. Jon M. Chu, at the helm of 'Wicked,' is feeling the intense pressure to stay true to the cherished characters of the beloved musical. He expressed excitement in bringing this project to life, emphasizing the love and respect the team has for the narrative.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) experienced a substantial spike in viewership on Christmas Day, marking the highest figures in five years. Competing with the NFL's new allure on Netflix, the NBA's five games broadcasted across various Disney platforms captivated an average of 5.25 million viewers each, showcasing an 84% increase from the previous year.
Meanwhile, Indian cinema is making waves on the international stage. An art-house film centered on the lives of three women in Mumbai has captivated audiences, earning prestigious honors such as the Grand Prix at Cannes and a Best Director nomination at the upcoming Golden Globes, a first for an Indian film.
In a contrasting narrative, fraudsters in China are adopting the 'Squid Game' motif, targeting financially strapped individuals. Promising monetary rewards and debt relief, these schemes play on the challenges popularized by the dystopian series, now entering its second season, albeit without the life-threatening stakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
