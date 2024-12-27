Katra Shutdown Extends as Protest Against Ropeway Project Intensifies

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti extended the Katra bandh by 72 hours on Friday night, continuing their protest against the proposed ropeway project and demanding the release of detained protesters.

Life in Katra came to a halt as women and children joined a dharna while youths engaged in a hunger strike, calling for the release of detained individuals. The bandh, marked by black flags and closed businesses, reflects widespread discontent over the project which locals claim threatens their livelihood.

Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma noted that all parties are united in strengthening the ongoing agitation. Meanwhile, protesters criticized the administration for their lack of dialogue and alleged use of force during peaceful demonstrations.

