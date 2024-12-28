Left Menu

Conspiracy or Coincidence? Hindu Seer Targeted Near Prayagraj

Acharya Arun Giri, a notable Hindu seer, sustained minor injuries when his car was struck by another vehicle near Nawabganj, Prayagraj. The Avahan Akhada suspects foul play, suggesting the incident may be a planned conspiracy linked to threats against the Maha Kumbh. A high-level investigation is being demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Hindu seer, Acharya Arun Giri, sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car near Nawabganj, Prayagraj, according to the Avahan Akhada on Friday.

The Akhada claims this was not an accident, but a 'planned conspiracy' possibly related to recent threats aimed at the Maha Kumbh.

Prakashanand, also of Avahan Akhada, emphasized the need for a high-level investigation and urged for Y-category security for Giri, who serves as the national patron of a major Hindu organization in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

