Conspiracy or Coincidence? Hindu Seer Targeted Near Prayagraj

A Hindu seer, Acharya Arun Giri, sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming car near Nawabganj, Prayagraj, according to the Avahan Akhada on Friday.

The Akhada claims this was not an accident, but a 'planned conspiracy' possibly related to recent threats aimed at the Maha Kumbh.

Prakashanand, also of Avahan Akhada, emphasized the need for a high-level investigation and urged for Y-category security for Giri, who serves as the national patron of a major Hindu organization in Punjab.

