Remembering a Stalwart: Dr. Manmohan Singh's Enduring Legacy

The High Commission of India in Singapore is set to open a condolence book, allowing locals to honor former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The book will be accessible for signing on December 30 and 31 during designated times, according to the High Commission's announcement.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92. His death marks the end of an era for India's political and economic systems, one profoundly shaped by his policies.

Malminderjit Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board, expressed his condolence, emphasizing Dr. Singh's inspirational impact on generations of Sikhs globally. He recalled Singh's impactful intellect and vision, particularly in economic liberalization, which significantly contributed to India's modern economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)