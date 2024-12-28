The death of Hvaldimir, a beluga whale believed to have been an espionage tool for Moscow, brought animal spies into the spotlight. Found in Norwegian waters, the whale had been identified as a spy in 2019, joining a historical lineage of animals harnessed for intelligence work.

A diverse array of operations included Soviet marine animals trained as spies during the Cold War. In the U.S., the CIA's unique 'Operation Acoustic Kitty' implanted listening devices into a cat, which ultimately failed spectacularly. However, spy pigeons with camera equipment soared, proving effective in capturing surveillance imagery.

As technology progressed, the focus shifted towards more reliable means, like bird-inspired drones and robotic fish. Despite advancements, some bizarre historical spy plots, including explosive rats and the infamous MI6 fake rock, highlight both the innovation and occasional blunders in spy craft.

