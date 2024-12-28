Esther Mahlangu: A Living Canvas of Culture

Located in Johannesburg's vibrant Braamfontein area, a BMW adorned in Esther Mahlangu's iconic geometric patterns serves as the centerpiece of an exhibition at the Wits Arts Museum. Renowned for her bold artistic style, the 89-year-old South African artist is celebrated for her distinctive contribution to both art and culture.

The BMW project, initially commissioned in 1991 by the German manufacturer, marks one of Mahlangu's most famed creations. Having spent over three decades abroad, the vehicle has finally been returned to South Africa, signaling an important cultural homecoming. Curator Nontobeko Ntombela has meticulously compiled an exhibition that not only honors Mahlangu's work but also intersects with the struggles of figures such as Nelson Mandela.

Mahlangu's enduring legacy, underscored by her portrayal of Ndebele traditions and personal experiences, is documented in an accompanying film. Acknowledged widely, she continues to break ground, with her contributions to art recognized nationally. The exhibition will run till mid-April, before embarking on an international tour starting in the U.S. in 2026.

