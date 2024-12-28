Left Menu

Esther Mahlangu: A Living Canvas of Culture

The Wits Arts Museum in Johannesburg showcases a BMW adorned with South African artist Esther Mahlangu's geometric designs. This exhibition honors her impact on art and Ndebele culture, featuring international pieces and a documentary. Mahlangu's art embodies resilience, earning significant national recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:23 IST
Esther Mahlangu: A Living Canvas of Culture
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Located in Johannesburg's vibrant Braamfontein area, a BMW adorned in Esther Mahlangu's iconic geometric patterns serves as the centerpiece of an exhibition at the Wits Arts Museum. Renowned for her bold artistic style, the 89-year-old South African artist is celebrated for her distinctive contribution to both art and culture.

The BMW project, initially commissioned in 1991 by the German manufacturer, marks one of Mahlangu's most famed creations. Having spent over three decades abroad, the vehicle has finally been returned to South Africa, signaling an important cultural homecoming. Curator Nontobeko Ntombela has meticulously compiled an exhibition that not only honors Mahlangu's work but also intersects with the struggles of figures such as Nelson Mandela.

Mahlangu's enduring legacy, underscored by her portrayal of Ndebele traditions and personal experiences, is documented in an accompanying film. Acknowledged widely, she continues to break ground, with her contributions to art recognized nationally. The exhibition will run till mid-April, before embarking on an international tour starting in the U.S. in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024