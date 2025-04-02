Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

In an unprecedented move, Senator Cory Booker delivered a marathon speech lasting more than 24 hours, breaking a decades-old record. The New Jersey Democrat's impassioned address criticized President Donald Trump's administration for what he termed as reckless and unconstitutional attacks on American democratic institutions.

Booker, joined by fellow Senate Democrats, outlined the consequences of President Trump's agenda, which includes reducing the size of the federal government under the guidance of billionaire adviser Elon Musk. The senator used the platform to address rising Democratic voter unrest over the administration's controversial measures.

The speech served as a call to action for Democrats to challenge Republican policies more aggressively. As lawmakers criticized the current administration's moves, they highlighted how cuts could impact essential services like healthcare and social security. Booker's oratory was lauded for its eloquence in shedding light on the dangers posed by the administration's agenda.

