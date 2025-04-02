Left Menu

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Senator Cory Booker delivered an unprecedented 24-hour speech, criticizing President Trump's attempts to dismantle U.S. democratic institutions and federal bodies. While not a filibuster, the speech aimed to galvanize Democratic voters and address their concerns about the administration's policies and its billionaire backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:43 IST
Cory Booker

In an unprecedented move, Senator Cory Booker delivered a marathon speech lasting more than 24 hours, breaking a decades-old record. The New Jersey Democrat's impassioned address criticized President Donald Trump's administration for what he termed as reckless and unconstitutional attacks on American democratic institutions.

Booker, joined by fellow Senate Democrats, outlined the consequences of President Trump's agenda, which includes reducing the size of the federal government under the guidance of billionaire adviser Elon Musk. The senator used the platform to address rising Democratic voter unrest over the administration's controversial measures.

The speech served as a call to action for Democrats to challenge Republican policies more aggressively. As lawmakers criticized the current administration's moves, they highlighted how cuts could impact essential services like healthcare and social security. Booker's oratory was lauded for its eloquence in shedding light on the dangers posed by the administration's agenda.

