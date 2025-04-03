BJP Intensifies Protests in Karnataka Over Price Hikes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its protests in Karnataka, targeting the Congress-led state government over rising prices across essential sectors. Demonstrations began with an overnight protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, continuing into the daylight hours.

BJP Member of the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the state government, suggesting it relies on previously promised 'five guarantees' to justify the hikes. He condemned state ministers for shifting responsibility to the central government, describing their actions as 'irresponsible.'

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has called out the state government, asserting that inflation is the only 'guarantee' executed by Congress, affecting everyday citizens. Vijayendra also urged state leaders to forgo comfortable offices and engage with communities directly to grasp the situation.

Protests were further fueled by the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the state assembly, a move linked to a 'honey-trap' controversy that prompted accusations of unconstitutional behavior by the Assembly Speaker. The BJP has vowed continued action against the Congress government's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)