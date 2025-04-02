Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton University recently announced that the U.S. government has frozen multiple research grants, making it the latest target in the Trump administration's campaign against antisemitism on campuses. The affected grants involve major agencies such as NASA and the departments of defense and energy, although specific financial details remain undisclosed.

This move is part of a broader federal stance against universities accused of tolerating antisemitism and failing to safeguard Jewish students amid pro-Palestinian protests. Princeton President Chris Eisgruber affirmed the institution's commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination, while also defending academic freedom.

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and as similar funding crackdowns hit other prominent universities, including Harvard and Columbia. Immigration enforcement against foreign student protesters has further intensified the debate around free speech and academic freedom on campuses.

