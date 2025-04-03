Left Menu

India Poised to Capitalize on New US Tariff Opportunities

US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on various Asian and European countries present a strategic chance for India. With lower tariffs compared to other nations, India's textile, electronics, and semiconductor sectors stand to gain significantly, bolstering its role in global trade and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:15 IST
India Poised to Capitalize on New US Tariff Opportunities
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recent US trade policy changes, driven by President Donald Trump, have ushered in an era of higher reciprocal tariffs on goods from Asian and European countries, such as China and Vietnam. Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, sees these developments as advantageous for India.

For Indian exports, the United States imposes a 25% tariff on steel and auto-related sectors, with pharmaceuticals and semiconductors exempt. Most other goods face a 27% tariff. This is relatively lower compared to tariffs on goods from countries like China, which face rates as high as 54%.

India's competitive edge extends to the textile and electronics sectors. The textile industry, with tariffs on Chinese and Bangladeshi goods, could increase its U.S. market share. Initiatives like the PLI scheme position India as a hub for electronics manufacturing. The overall policy shift could attract vital investments and enhance India's presence in global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025