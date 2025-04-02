Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:42 IST
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Finance Minister Resigns in Political Protest
King Charles III seen in public for the first time since brief hospitalisation for side effects from cancer treatment, AP reports.
Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Stand Against Trump's Agenda
Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Stand Against Trump's Government Cuts
Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Democratic Stand Against Trump's Agenda