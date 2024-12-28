Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear Returns: Inside 'Toy Story 5'

Tim Allen is making a comeback as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the much-anticipated 'Toy Story 5.' In a recent interview, Allen shared with Deadline his initial experiences during the recording sessions for the film, hinting that the storyline will pivot significantly around his iconic character.

Allen disclosed that he had just completed an extensive five-hour recording session for 'Toy Story 5.' Despite being guarded about specific plot details, Allen expressed his enthusiasm for the project, describing the story as 'very, very clever' and highlighting the dedication to quality behind the film's inception.

Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Buzz Lightyear, a role he's voiced since the original 1995 'Toy Story,' Allen conveyed gratitude for the chance to revisit it. Though the movie's release is slated for 2026, production is progressing as Allen noted they are currently tackling the film's third act.

(With inputs from agencies.)