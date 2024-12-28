Remembering Vijayakanth: Celebrating the Legacy of a Tamil Icon

Vijayakanth, a beloved Tamil actor and founder of the DMDK party, was honored by devoted supporters and fans on the first anniversary of his passing. Gatherings took place at his memorial, where floral tributes were paid, reflecting his enduring impact on Tamil cinema and politics.

Led by prominent party figure Premalatha Vijayakanth, a large crowd assembled at the DMDK headquarters to pay their respects. The event caused considerable traffic congestion around the Koyambedu locality, underscoring the significant turnout and influence of Vijayakanth's legacy.

Various political dignitaries, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Hindu Religious Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu, paid homage at Vijayakanth's 'samadhi.' Other notable attendees, such as VK Sasikala, AIADMK leaders, and BJP's K Annamalai, marked the occasion, showing the widespread admiration for the man hailed as 'captain' by his followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)