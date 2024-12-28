Tom Cruise Teams Up with Alejandro González Iñárritu for Epic Film

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is set to star in an upcoming film directed by Oscar-winning Alejandro González Iñárritu, which will be released in American theaters on October 2, 2026, as announced by Warner Bros.

This project is Iñárritu's first English-language film since the 2015 hit 'The Revenant', starring Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Deadline. The film follows the story of the 'most powerful man in the world' who embarks on a desperate mission to prove he can save humanity from a disaster he inadvertently caused.

Joining Cruise in the cast are notable actors Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed. A host of major film release dates, including 'The Batman 2', have also been announced by Warner Bros.

(With inputs from agencies.)