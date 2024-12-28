IHCL Expands Footprint with New Taj Cochin Airport Hotel
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the opening of Taj Cochin International Airport, a 111-key hotel in Kerala. This new venture, in collaboration with CIAL, reflects IHCL's commitment to Kerala's tourism landscape, expanding their portfolio to 19 properties in the state, with three more in the pipeline.
The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has unveiled the Taj Cochin International Airport, a 111-key property, marking its latest expansion in Kerala.
IHCL, a pioneer in Kerala's tourism sector, is thrilled to augment its presence in the state with this strategic opening.
In collaboration with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), this hotel represents the company's growing portfolio in Kerala, now boasting 19 properties with three more on the horizon, indicating a staunch commitment to enhancing the region's tourism sector, according to CEO Puneet Chhatwal.
