IHCL Expands Footprint with New Taj Cochin Airport Hotel

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has unveiled the Taj Cochin International Airport, a 111-key property, marking its latest expansion in Kerala.

IHCL, a pioneer in Kerala's tourism sector, is thrilled to augment its presence in the state with this strategic opening.

In collaboration with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), this hotel represents the company's growing portfolio in Kerala, now boasting 19 properties with three more on the horizon, indicating a staunch commitment to enhancing the region's tourism sector, according to CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)