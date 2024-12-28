California's Winning Ticket Sparks Mega Millions Frenzy
A single Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California won the massive USD 1.22 billion jackpot, ending a three-month winner drought. The winner's identity remains unknown. The jackpot can be paid as an annuity over 29 years or a lump sum cash payout of approximately USD 549.7 million.
A Mega Millions player's ticket in California clinched the USD 1.22 billion jackpot after a three-month stretch without a grand-prize winner. The winning number emerged on Friday night, as reported by the Mega Millions website.
The victorious ticket was bought at Circle K on Rhonda Road, Cottonwood, as announced by the California Lottery. The ticket correctly matched the numbers 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega Ball 6, though the ticket holder's identity has not yet been disclosed.
Despite astronomical odds of 1 in 302.6 million, ticket sales surged as players pursued the growing prize. Historical context includes an unprecedented USD 1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida. The price of a ticket is set to jump from USD 2 to USD 5 in April, promising better odds and larger prizes.
