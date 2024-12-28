California's Winning Ticket Sparks Mega Millions Frenzy

A Mega Millions player's ticket in California clinched the USD 1.22 billion jackpot after a three-month stretch without a grand-prize winner. The winning number emerged on Friday night, as reported by the Mega Millions website.

The victorious ticket was bought at Circle K on Rhonda Road, Cottonwood, as announced by the California Lottery. The ticket correctly matched the numbers 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega Ball 6, though the ticket holder's identity has not yet been disclosed.

Despite astronomical odds of 1 in 302.6 million, ticket sales surged as players pursued the growing prize. Historical context includes an unprecedented USD 1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Florida. The price of a ticket is set to jump from USD 2 to USD 5 in April, promising better odds and larger prizes.

