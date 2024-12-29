Koneru Humpy Secures Second World Rapid Chess Title
Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed her second World Rapid Chess Championship title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Humpy's victory highlights a significant year for Indian chess, with other notable achievements, including India's gold at the Chess Olympiad. The win encourages Indian youth to pursue chess.
In a striking display of prowess, India's Koneru Humpy clinched her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, overcoming Irene Sukandar of Indonesia. This marks a historic achievement, as Humpy becomes only the second player, next to China's Ju Wenjun, to win the title more than once.
Humpy's remarkable victory concluded a celebrated year for Indian chess. She finished the tournament with 8.5 out of 11 points, expressing her joy and surprise at the win. Despite a challenging season, Humpy's accomplishment inspires optimism and motivation among India's burgeoning chess community.
Her triumph aligns with recent successes in Indian chess, such as D Gukesh's championship victory in Singapore and India's first-ever gold medals in the Chess Olympiad. Humpy hopes her success will encourage more Indian youth to take up chess professionally, highlighting a significant moment for the nation's chess scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
