Koneru Humpy Secures Second World Rapid Chess Title

In a striking display of prowess, India's Koneru Humpy clinched her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, overcoming Irene Sukandar of Indonesia. This marks a historic achievement, as Humpy becomes only the second player, next to China's Ju Wenjun, to win the title more than once.

Humpy's remarkable victory concluded a celebrated year for Indian chess. She finished the tournament with 8.5 out of 11 points, expressing her joy and surprise at the win. Despite a challenging season, Humpy's accomplishment inspires optimism and motivation among India's burgeoning chess community.

Her triumph aligns with recent successes in Indian chess, such as D Gukesh's championship victory in Singapore and India's first-ever gold medals in the Chess Olympiad. Humpy hopes her success will encourage more Indian youth to take up chess professionally, highlighting a significant moment for the nation's chess scene.

