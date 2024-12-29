Left Menu

Koneru Humpy Secures Second World Rapid Chess Title

Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed her second World Rapid Chess Championship title by defeating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar. Humpy's victory highlights a significant year for Indian chess, with other notable achievements, including India's gold at the Chess Olympiad. The win encourages Indian youth to pursue chess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-12-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 08:01 IST
Koneru Humpy

In a striking display of prowess, India's Koneru Humpy clinched her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, overcoming Irene Sukandar of Indonesia. This marks a historic achievement, as Humpy becomes only the second player, next to China's Ju Wenjun, to win the title more than once.

Humpy's remarkable victory concluded a celebrated year for Indian chess. She finished the tournament with 8.5 out of 11 points, expressing her joy and surprise at the win. Despite a challenging season, Humpy's accomplishment inspires optimism and motivation among India's burgeoning chess community.

Her triumph aligns with recent successes in Indian chess, such as D Gukesh's championship victory in Singapore and India's first-ever gold medals in the Chess Olympiad. Humpy hopes her success will encourage more Indian youth to take up chess professionally, highlighting a significant moment for the nation's chess scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

