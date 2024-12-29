A Year of Farewells: India Mourns the Loss of its Luminaries in 2024

In a poignant year for India, 2024 will be remembered as the time when the country said goodbye to a multitude of iconic figures across diverse fields such as politics, performing arts, and business. Among those mourned by the nation were former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and business titan Ratan Tata.

Manmohan Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms during the 1990s, passed away on December 26, leaving behind a legacy of transformative policies. The year also marked the loss of Ratan Tata, whose leadership took Tata Group to unprecedented global heights.

The performing arts scene witnessed the demise of stalwarts like Zakir Hussain, renowned for globalising the tabla, and Prabha Atre, a celebrated classical singer. Creatives in literature and the culinary world were also affected, with the deaths of poet Munawwar Rana and chef Imtiaz Qureshi. Truly, 2024 was a year marked by significant cultural and political losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)