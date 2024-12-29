Left Menu

Protests in Katra: A Stand Against the Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Katra, the base for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, is shut for the fifth day due to protests against a proposed ropeway project. BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma warns of a hunger strike if detainees aren't released. The bandh is disrupting normal life in the pilgrimage town.

Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:35 IST
The town of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, has been in turmoil for five days as protests continue against a planned ropeway project in the Trikuta hills. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti has led the shutdown, which has seen shops, restaurants, and businesses close as locals demand the release of protesters detained by the police.

BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma has threatened to join a hunger strike and urged the administration to release the detained individuals. The protests and the ongoing bandh have significantly disrupted daily life in Katra, affecting the influx of pilgrims who visit the town to pay their respects at the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The contentious ropeway project, announced by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, aims to assist pilgrims with mobility challenges. However, it faces strong opposition from the local community, who have extended their demonstration, seeking to halt the project and secure the release of protesters.

