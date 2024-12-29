Left Menu

India to Host Inaugural WAVES Summit: A Hub for World-Class Entertainment

India is set to host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time in February. This global platform will foster collaborations and highlight India's potential as a nucleus for top-tier content creation and creative talent.

  • Country:
  • India

India will proudly host the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit, titled WAVES, in February next year. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasized the summit's role in positioning India as a central hub for global content creation.

The WAVES Summit aims to provide a platform for creative talents from across the world, fostering new collaborations that highlight India's potential as a nexus for world-class entertainment. Industry leaders are expected to converge to showcase innovations and discuss the future of audio-visual content.

With a focus on expanding India's influence in the entertainment sector, the summit reflects the country's ambition to establish itself as a premier destination for creative industries. Moderated by industry's best, the summit will be a milestone event in India's journey towards becoming an entertainment powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

